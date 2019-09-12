Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $33.22.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in LKQ by 311.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in LKQ by 142.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

