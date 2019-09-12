Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,552. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

