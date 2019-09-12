Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Sell

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

