Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to “Hold”

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HLFDY stock remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $461.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

