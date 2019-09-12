Zacks: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 206.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $585.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

