Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $275,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $66,491.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,380 shares of company stock worth $20,202,336. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,912,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zendesk by 75.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,198,000 after acquiring an additional 296,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 227,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.