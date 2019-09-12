Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 336,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

