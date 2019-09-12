Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.69, approximately 589,766 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 609,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock worth $3,579,634 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 0.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zogenix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

