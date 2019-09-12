Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Down 3.3%

Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 5,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, engages in operating, leasing, and managing commercial properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the properties within the medical marijuana industry. It offers project development, including architectural design and subsequent build-out, utility installation, property management, facilities management, and security system installation services, as well as strategic advisory services.

