Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 280,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $94,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,959. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.