Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,084. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $68,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock worth $15,730,959 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after buying an additional 750,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after buying an additional 655,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,341,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after buying an additional 400,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,614,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

