Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

ZUO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,458,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zuora has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%. Zuora’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $489,273 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 312.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after buying an additional 1,027,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,108,000 after buying an additional 257,077 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 1,538,931 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

