Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 50,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,535. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.