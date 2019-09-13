$0.40 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 31.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,078. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

