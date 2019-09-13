$0.52 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.65. Splunk reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,058,421,000 after buying an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,094,000 after purchasing an additional 217,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,835. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 2.04. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

