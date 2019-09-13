$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $112.48. 41,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,494. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $184,262.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock worth $3,317,091. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

