$1.07 EPS Expected for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. AXA Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

EQH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,961. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $125,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 111.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 23.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 339.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 828,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

