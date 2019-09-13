$1.21 EPS Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.24. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

NDAQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 488,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,820. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 333.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 395,962 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $21,523,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5,536.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 218,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $19,933,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.