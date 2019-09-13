10,200 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 9,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.