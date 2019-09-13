1,075 Shares in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 6,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

