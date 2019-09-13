11,571 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

ORI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,484 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

