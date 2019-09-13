11,900 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 98,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,346. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

