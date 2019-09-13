171,075 Shares in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.85% of Barings Corporate Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 10,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

