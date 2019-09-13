$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

