$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2019

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $66,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. 2,576,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,366. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

