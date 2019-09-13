$224.65 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $224.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $184.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $880.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $883.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $616,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,432 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,297,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 405,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 359,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.67. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

