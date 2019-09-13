$241.46 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $241.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $233.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189,885 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.