2,562 Shares in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 596.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,098.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 104.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Radius Health by 582.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 611,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 522,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 24,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,866. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

