$258.00 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce $258.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $232.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $992.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

AROC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 964,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 104.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.