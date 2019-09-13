$264.72 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $264.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.60 million and the highest is $266.83 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Virtu Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, CMT Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.43. 850,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

