28,749 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 43,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 355,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,641. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

