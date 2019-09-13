$56.11 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $56.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $56.78 million. Materialise reported sales of $54.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $222.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.76 million to $223.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.82 million, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $107,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Materialise by 11.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,749,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after buying an additional 288,247 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 39.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,105,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Materialise by 87.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 76,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

