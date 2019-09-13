$68.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $68.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.25 billion and the lowest is $63.76 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $76.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $271.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.46 billion to $293.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $303.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.72 billion to $404.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

XOM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 2,003,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

