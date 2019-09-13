71,173 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 121,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after acquiring an additional 241,985 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

