7,754 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $26,391,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,059,000 after buying an additional 356,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 137,788 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 84.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 233,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 106,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,008,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,977,000 after buying an additional 81,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

RYN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

