$87.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will report $87.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $89.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year sales of $349.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.09 million to $356.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $364.45 million, with estimates ranging from $354.95 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tile Shop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of TTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 149,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $263,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 180,014 shares of company stock valued at $446,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tile Shop (TTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.