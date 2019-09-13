A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.90

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and traded as high as $38.22. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 32,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.72. The firm has a market cap of $530.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

