A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of A2B remained flat at $A$1.57 ($1.11) during trading hours on Friday. 292,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86. A2B Australia has a 12-month low of A$1.63 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of A$2.49 ($1.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.71.

In related news, insider Paul Oneile acquired 35,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$53,326.35 ($37,820.11).

About A2B Australia

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

