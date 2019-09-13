ABB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,189% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 76.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 37,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.46. 647,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. ABB has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.