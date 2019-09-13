AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,333 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 9,548,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

