AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

ABBV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

