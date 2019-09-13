Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 — Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Friday. 482,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,924. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

