Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.65

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $16.49. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 2,451 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

