Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 25,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,929. The stock has a market cap of $557.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.63. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.