Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after buying an additional 599,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

