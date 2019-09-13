Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $65.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Activision Blizzard from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

