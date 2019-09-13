Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ADES stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,678. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.30). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 56,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $670,416.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $40,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

