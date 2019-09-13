Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 62,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 282,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.