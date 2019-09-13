AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.11. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AeroGrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

AeroGrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

