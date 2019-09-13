Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,888,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kuna, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.